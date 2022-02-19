Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

