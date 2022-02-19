Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 666,735 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666,735 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

