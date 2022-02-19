Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BSAC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 421,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,220. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.