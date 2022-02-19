Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BSAC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 421,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,220. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.
