Bank of America Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $400.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $445.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRL. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Shares of CRL opened at $293.61 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

