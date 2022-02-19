Bank of America Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $235.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $290.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROKU. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.77.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $32.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.46. 66,502,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,516. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day moving average is $267.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 199,050.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 129.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Roku by 3.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

