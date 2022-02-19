Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.13. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $87.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

