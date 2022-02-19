Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of BMO opened at $114.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

