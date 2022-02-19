Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.