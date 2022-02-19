Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$105.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday. raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.72.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$91.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$70.94 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

