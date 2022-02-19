Barclays Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $50.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

