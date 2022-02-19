Barclays PLC Acquires 3,615 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 11,661.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 107,538 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

CTG stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

CTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

