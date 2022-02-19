Barclays PLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,726 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Salem Media Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 263.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Shares of SALM opened at $3.85 on Friday. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $103.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SALM. TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Salem Media Group Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.