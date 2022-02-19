Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8,666.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,328.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,783,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.