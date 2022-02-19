Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,022,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 514,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $94.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.