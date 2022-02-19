Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in USA Truck by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in USA Truck by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $26.53 on Friday. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.