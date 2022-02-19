Barclays PLC Sells 2,529 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 42.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 104,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREC opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.40 million, a P/E ratio of -447.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trecora Resources in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

