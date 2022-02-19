Barclays Reiterates “€6.50” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 29.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.45 ($8.46).

ETR CBK opened at €9.21 ($10.47) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a PE ratio of -3.80. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a fifty-two week high of €9.12 ($10.36).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

