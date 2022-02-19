Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.64) to GBX 850 ($11.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Investec began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.83) to GBX 780 ($10.55) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $621.00.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

