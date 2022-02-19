Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Raised by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 989,344 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 924,449 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,224 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,843,763 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $79,490,000 after purchasing an additional 542,723 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLD stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

