Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at KeyCorp

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.