BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. Announces Dividend of GBX 3.67 (LON:BBGI)

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BBGI opened at GBX 172.20 ($2.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.23. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 165.60 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 183 ($2.48).
About BBGI Global Infrastructure
