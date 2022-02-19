Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $217.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.60 and a one year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.