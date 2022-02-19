Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 4,618 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after acquiring an additional 553,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after acquiring an additional 473,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

