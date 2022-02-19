Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,021 shares of company stock worth $36,831,388. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

