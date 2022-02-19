Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

