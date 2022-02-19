Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 155 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $201.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

