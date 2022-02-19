Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00210151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00025801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.46 or 0.00409071 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00063100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

