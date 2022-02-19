BENQI Market Capitalization Achieves $20.80 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a market capitalization of $20.80 million and $16.15 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.40 or 0.06850472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,034.40 or 1.00005259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003244 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

