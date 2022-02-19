Berenberg Bank Raises Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target to €60.25

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSNUY. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.87.

FSNUY opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.25.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

