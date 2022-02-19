BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 10,625.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

BBL opened at $64.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

