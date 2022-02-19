BHP Group to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.57) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.48) to GBX 2,300 ($31.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $784.70.

NYSE:BHP opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after buying an additional 193,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $125,709,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,842,000 after buying an additional 323,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

