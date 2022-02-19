Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Up 2.8%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) was up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $29.87 million, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.39.

About Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and distributes beer and cider to provincial liquor boards, grocery chains, and on premise customers which is subsequently sold to end consumers.

