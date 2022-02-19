Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.00.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $1,938,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,253 shares of company stock valued at $114,152,306. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,614,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,533,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $224.23 on Friday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

