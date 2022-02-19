BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells $92,500.00 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BCRX opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

