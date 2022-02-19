Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Biomerica in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the second quarter worth $653,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the second quarter worth $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.