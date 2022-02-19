Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Stock Price Down 28.5%

Shares of Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) were down 28.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.51.
About Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioxytran (BIXT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.