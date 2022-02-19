Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Stock Price Down 28.5%

Shares of Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) were down 28.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.51.

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke; and BXT-252, designed to treat chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

