Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Up 6.4%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 3,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 514,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRDS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

