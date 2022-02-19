Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits One Day Volume of $7.14 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.80 or 0.00074657 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $521.91 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00272838 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00092037 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004389 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

