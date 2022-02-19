Bitcoin Private Price Tops $1.79 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00004488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00273016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00077133 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00092362 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

