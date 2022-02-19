BitTorrent Market Capitalization Achieves $1.97 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $74,175.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00127154 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008812 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005641 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004296 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000804 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002191 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003732 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

