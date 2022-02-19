Bitzeny Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $60,543.65 and $27.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00288510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

