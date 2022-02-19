BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.13 million, a PE ratio of -43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

