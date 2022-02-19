Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will report $242.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.15 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $242.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $922.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.35. 313,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,228.77 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.