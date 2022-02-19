BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.26

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.26 and last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 7987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.82.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Get BlackLine alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $2,625,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,096 shares of company stock worth $5,601,861 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in BlackLine by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in BlackLine by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.