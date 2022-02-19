BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 814,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEBR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

WEBR opened at $10.38 on Friday. Weber Inc has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. Weber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weber Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

