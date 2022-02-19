BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,825 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 44,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 49.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $152,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

