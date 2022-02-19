BlackRock Inc. Has $15.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,893,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,302 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Shares of URG opened at $1.16 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $251.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $96,912.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.