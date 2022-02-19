BlackRock Inc. Has $15.90 Million Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Cardiff Oncology worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 384.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 30.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $2.91 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRDF. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

