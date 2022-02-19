BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 539,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Beam Global worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $131,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Beam Global by 36.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Beam Global stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.10.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

