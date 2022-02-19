BlackRock Inc. Makes New $14.09 Million Investment in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,728,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,089,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. EVgo Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.